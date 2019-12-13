3.43 RUB
Construction of 2nd stage of scientific and technical park at Yanka Kupala University completed in Grodno
The construction of the second stage of the research and technology park of Y. Kupala University was completed in Grodno. The project was launched back in 2018. The commissioning of the second stage will significantly expand business opportunities. In addition to the production facilities, the new building has an open space, a co-working center, and a conference hall with all the necessary equipment for 100 seats. 70% of the space has already been reserved by companies producing innovative products.
There are students, who are ready to implement their start-ups, projects on augmented reality, new materials, in particular nanomaterials. One of the new fields that we see today is energy.
In the future, the technopark should become an innovative platform, uniting the potential of scientists, enterprises and businesses of Grodno Region.
