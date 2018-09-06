3.43 RUB
Large-scale festivities dedicated to Day of Tankman to be held on Sunday in Victory Park
Traditionally this event gathers thousands of spectators. The Day of Tankman was established 72 years ago by the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR. During the Great Patriotic War the legendary cars combatted on the fields of that war, and the tank building plants were formed. The Belarusian tankmen fought fearlessly with the enemy in the Battle of Stalingrad and Battle of Kursk. The offensive operation Bagration was successful thanks to the tank troops.
