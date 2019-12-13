3.42 RUB
Installation of main stage of Slavyanski Bazaar starts in the Summer Amphitheatre
Vitebsk in anticipation of Slavyanski Bazaar Festival.
The stage mounting, began in the Summer Amphitheater. The concert program on the main stage of the legendary art forum will open with a creative evening of the group "Aura" with famous guests. The opening concert will be filled with bright colors. And, of course, the best voices of the Union State and the golden hits will be heard in the amphitheater, KVN teams will perform and rising stars - participants of the International Pop Song Performers Contest - will sing.
The installation of the stage on the outdoor area near the Vitebsk Concert Hall will begin very soon.
