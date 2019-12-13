Belarusian organic products to appear in stores

Organic products of domestic producers are expected to appear on the store shelves in the spring. The category “organic” includes agricultural and food products grown without chemical fertilizers and means of protection, growth regulators and GMOs. Relevant products will be labeled with the Organic Product sign. However, the transitional period must pass before receiving the certificate. 12 weeks are required for birds cultivation, and for apples - 3 years.



Elena Bulavina, head of department of the Belarusian State Institute of Metrology: “The transition period is the time when the production is made according to the rules of organic production, but during this period the products are not considered organic."



Organic certification is voluntary for the manufacturer. The relevant document is issued for a period of 5 years. A planned assessment of compliance with the "organic" status will be carried out annually.



