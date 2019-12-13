3.42 RUB
Healthcare facilities modernized in Minsk
Large-scale renovation and construction of new buildings! Health care facilities are being modernized in Belarus. So, the 6th central outpatient clinic of Leninsky district of Minsk in a new format will open for patients by the end of the year. And outpatient clinic № 15 in the Moskovsky district will move to a new building next summer. For patients, there will be therapeutic departments, a clinical diagnostic laboratory, and a women's consultation room.
In two years, a new surgical building will appear in the 11th hospital. The Department of Eye Microsurgery and Orthopedic will open in a new format. Patients will be treated according to an individually developed rehabilitation program. In addition, the overhaul of the 16th outpatient clinic in the Central District is underwayBy 2025, it is planned to build 4 more children's and 3 adult outpatient clinics in Minsk.
