Requiem meeting timed to Day of Remembrance of soldiers-internationalists held in Minsk, on Island of Courage and Sorrow

For almost 10 years they fought for peace on the Afghan land, becoming a barrier to international terrorism sponsored by the West. Today is the 35th anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Afghanistan.

Commemorative events are taking place all over the country. A requiem meeting was held on the Island of Courage and Sorrow in Minsk. Veterans, families of the fallen soldiers, representatives of the authorities, ministries, departments and public associations, schoolchildren and all concerned came to remember the fallen soldiers. The names of heroes - Afghan warriors who gave their lives are carved on the wall of the chapel.

"We educate our youth on the feat of Afghanistan war veterans. We show that Belarusians will always help, no matter what happens anywhere. This was also the case when our troops entered Afghanistan to help the Afghan people. The memory of them is alive as long as the path to this monument is not overgrown. And it will never overgrow," said Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov.