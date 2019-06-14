EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Temperature record of 107 years hit in Minsk

Abnormal weather is recorded in Belarus. The temperature record of 107 years was hit in Minsk. The maximum was recorded yesterday. Today, the heat in the country will continue. In the afternoon, it will be up to plus 34. In this regard, a ban has been imposed on visiting forests in 72 districts.

