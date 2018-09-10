Minsk hosts family festival Joy

The Holy Elizavetinsky Monastery continues the tradition of Pokrovsky and Easter trade fairs. The family festival Joy is held for the second time in Minsk. There will be more than fifty exhibition tents in the Palace of Art for 10 days. Everyone can buy goods from Greece, Moldovan, Serbia, Russia, Ukraine and our country, see the traditional batleika and take part in actual conversations on spiritual topics. By the way, the charitable project "Light of Good Deeds" will be held at the festival.