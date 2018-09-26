PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
13th International Law Olympiad takes place in Minsk

"Youth for Peace" - the 13th International Law Olympiad takes place in Minsk. This is a competition for students and undergraduates from different countries. It has no analogues in Eastern Europe and the CIS and is among the top three prestigious European competitions in international law. This year, 17 universities have applied for participation. Turkey and Finland are taking part in the meeting.

The Olympiad is held with the support of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus. In addition to competitive rounds of participants and judges of the Olympiad, there is an excursion and entertainment program. 

