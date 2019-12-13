3.42 RUB
Meeting of ninth session of House of Representatives held in Minsk
Social policy remains a priority! The deputies supported amendments to the relevant bill in the first reading.
Irina Supranovich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
“In order to have a home environment, we are introducing long-term care formation. This is a complex of interdepartmental measures for rendering assistance to a citizen: social, medical, rehabilitation and other services.”
Eight bills in total are on the agenda: we expect the easing in matters of environmental expertise. Air purity will be monitored more diligently. Besides, Belarus and Russia will mutually recognize fines for traffic violations.
