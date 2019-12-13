Half-marathon-2021 held in Minsk

Minsk half-marathon gathered the buffs of a healthy lifestyle. 10 thousand participants from 40 countries of the world ran along the central avenues of our capital. The longest distance among girls, 21.1 km, was won by Nina Savina. The Minsk half-marathon has once again become a visiting card of the celebration of the day of the city. In addition to the positive charge and good mood for the whole day, the participants traditionally received competition medals. The Minsk half marathon will traditionally take place next year as well, the organizers are already thinking about a marathon distance.

