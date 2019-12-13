Two-month stock of masks created in Minsk

In Belarus, the citizens of Minsk are responsible for the observance of a mandatory mask regime in the capital. The overwhelming majority of citizens in shopping centers, subway, in places of mass congregation do not neglect the means of protection. This was stated by the head of Minsk City Executive Committee, Vladimir Kukharev. In addition, there is no shortage of masks - the capital's pharmacies have a stock for more than two months.



He noted that the owners of retail facilities should give their visitors an opportunity to buy a mask in case they, for example, forgot it. The control over compliance with the mask regime is vested in the heads of organizations. The authorities are not yet going to impose fines for the absence of masks.



