3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Two-month stock of masks created in Minsk
In Belarus, the citizens of Minsk are responsible for the observance of a mandatory mask regime in the capital. The overwhelming majority of citizens in shopping centers, subway, in places of mass congregation do not neglect the means of protection. This was stated by the head of Minsk City Executive Committee, Vladimir Kukharev. In addition, there is no shortage of masks - the capital's pharmacies have a stock for more than two months.
He noted that the owners of retail facilities should give their visitors an opportunity to buy a mask in case they, for example, forgot it. The control over compliance with the mask regime is vested in the heads of organizations. The authorities are not yet going to impose fines for the absence of masks.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All