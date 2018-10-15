PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Meeting of Holy Synod to be held in Minsk for the first time in history of Russian Orthodox Church

The All Saints Church of Minsk is one of the first religious buildings constructed after decades of atheism. The idea of ​​building the temple back in the 90s was supported by the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko laid the capsule at the base of the foundation of the church. The largest, 5-ton bell is also a gift from the President of Belarus.

Today in Minsk for the first time in the history of the Russian Orthodox Church, a meeting of the Holy Synod will be held. It will be headed by the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, Kirill.

