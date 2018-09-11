3.43 RUB
Next technical session of International Space Congress coming to end in Minsk
At these moments, the next technical session of the International Space Congress is coming to an end in Minsk. The second day is dedicated to exploration of outer space in the future. For example, China is in favor of creating an incubator for space experiments on its own station, and the Americans are going to announce space tourism in the near future, for example, to Mars with just 15 minutes of flight.
The work of the space forum includes not only meetings. This morning, cosmonauts honored the memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War and laid flowers at the Victory Square monument.
