3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Additional vaccination points against COVID-19 open in Minsk universities and student dormitories
Up to fifty people a day are vaccinated at Minsk-based Student Outpatient Clinic No. 33 alone. The procedure is free and voluntary. The only requirement is that the patient must reach the age of 18. If necessary, it is possible to go to the university itself: special teams are formed for this purpose.
Vaccination of the population also continues. According to the Ministry of Health, more than one million six hundred sixty Belarusians received the first dose, and about one million three hundred seventy people were fully vaccinated.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All