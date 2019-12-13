PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Additional vaccination points against COVID-19 open in Minsk universities and student dormitories

Up to fifty people a day are vaccinated at Minsk-based Student Outpatient Clinic No. 33 alone. The procedure is free and voluntary. The only requirement is that the patient must reach the age of 18. If necessary, it is possible to go to the university itself: special teams are formed for this purpose.

Vaccination of the population also continues. According to the Ministry of Health, more than one million six hundred sixty Belarusians received the first dose, and about one million three hundred seventy people were fully vaccinated.

