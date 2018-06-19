3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Scientific and practical conference of Belarusian doctors held in Minsk region
The main topic is the methods of treatment and diagnosis of bowel oncology. The special guest of the forum is French professor Yves Panis. He conducted a master class: an operation using mini-invasive technologies allowing patients to recover rather quickly. Usually, patients can be discharged from a hospital on the third day.
Operations with the help of mini-invasive technologies are conducted in all regions of Belarus in the areas of gynecology and urology, in chest, intestines, stomach and pancreas.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All