Scientific and practical conference of Belarusian doctors held in Minsk region

The main topic is the methods of treatment and diagnosis of bowel oncology. The special guest of the forum is French professor Yves Panis. He conducted a master class: an operation using mini-invasive technologies allowing patients to recover rather quickly. Usually, patients can be discharged from a hospital on the third day.

Operations with the help of mini-invasive technologies are conducted in all regions of Belarus in the areas of gynecology and urology, in chest, intestines, stomach and pancreas.

