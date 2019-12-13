3.42 RUB
New phase of R53 and R23 highways reconstruction starts in Minsk Region
Speed, comfort, and convenient logistics for freight and passenger traffic. The roads of Minsk Region will be significantly upgraded this year. R53 highway will be concrete and broadband. The first 6km from the Barrow of Glory are already finished. In general, it will be possible to get from the capital to the satellite town Smolevichi and back very fast. The section will be fully completed by autumn. Zhodino and Borisov secrtions are on the way. The concrete material is durable: repair intervals can be up to 10 years.
The road will not be afraid of any temperature conditions. The average speed is somewhere around one meter per minute given the quality and evenness.
The road R23 Minsk-Mikashevichi is gradually becoming four-lane. They are actively building the section from Slutsk to Soligorsk. The new expressway is planned to be opened by the end of the year.
