New phase of R53 and R23 highways reconstruction starts in Minsk Region

Speed, comfort, and convenient logistics for freight and passenger traffic. The roads of Minsk Region will be significantly upgraded this year. R53 highway will be concrete and broadband. The first 6km from the Barrow of Glory are already finished. In general, it will be possible to get from the capital to the satellite town Smolevichi and back very fast. The section will be fully completed by autumn. Zhodino and Borisov secrtions are on the way. The concrete material is durable: repair intervals can be up to 10 years.