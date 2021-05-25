Сourt announces verdict to Tikhanovsky-Statkevich gang in Mogilev

Pavel Severinets was sentenced to 7 years of medium security, aftet thr verdict was passed to the so-called Tikhanovsky-Statkevich group, which was accused of organisation of mass riots. Maksim Vinyarsky and Pavel Yukhnevich were sentenced to 5 years in prison, Evgeny Afnagel was sentenced to 7 years in prison, the same term was given to Andrei Voynich. Irina Schastnaya, the editor of the extremist telegram channel, was sentenced to 4 years in prison. The trial began behind closed doors on May 12. The entire team was charged with various parts of Article 293 of the Criminal Code, Mass disorder. Both organisation and sponsorship were considered.