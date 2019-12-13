3.42 RUB
Pedagogical classes help to determine future profession in Molodechno District
Optional classes allow high school students to decide on their future profession. In theoretical classes, once a week, children study psychology and lesson etiquette. And first-graders are taught in the practical game mode. Experienced teachers supervise the process.
The first pedagogical classes in Molodechno District appeared five years ago. During this time, some students have already returned to the walls of their native school as teachers. Children can also decide on their future profession in military-patriotic, legal and agrarian classes.
