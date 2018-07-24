3.42 RUB
Moscow hosts final stage of Competition of Young Experts in International Affairs
Moscow is hosting the final stage of the Competition of Young International Experts. A few dozen new projects for the development of the Union State were presented by young experts in international affairs from Belarus and Russia, including projects in industrial cooperation, innovation in IT, and cultural cooperation. 40-young lawyers and economists presented practical proposals for the future of the Union State and the Eurasian Economic Union.
The winners of the contest will then present their ideas to well-known economists, political scientists, and diplomats. Their work will not only be published, but also included in the development of new programmes of the Union State.
