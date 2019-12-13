President meets with parliamentarians, members of the Constitutional Commission and representatives of state administration bodies in Oval Hall



There were a lot of questions about the current situation in Belarus and what is going on around the country. The President made a direct appeal to the international community: "There is no point in shaking Belarus! And the main message for us, Belarusians, at this difficult moment, when in fact a real hybrid war is being waged, is let us be united!"



The President voiced his opinion on many issues that are now discussed in the country. The situation around Belarus has been convulsing these days. The President considers it his duty to state his position at this moment.







President on hybrid war against Belarus

"No one will say today what the planet will be like after the pandemic. What will the coronavirus and lockdowns do to the West? It seems a great redistribution of the world is coming. Meanwhile, the strong countries are solving their problems. It is not easy for small states, especially, if they, as Belarus, choose their own way, for example, to fight Covid, which proved to be correct."





А. Lukashenko: Belarus is a strong and independent country of proud people

А. Lukashenko comments on Athens-Vilnius flight incident

The President, of course, commented on the Athens-Vilnius flight incident. We acted in accordance with international norms, were guided primarily by the safety of people on the ground and in the air, and were as open as possible during the investigation. And all weget in return is complaints.

"How should we have acted, especially against the backdrop of a cascade of threats about mines at our facilities? You live in Belarus and know: every day schools, universities and enterprises are being mined. We also received bomb threats from IP addresses in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. In each case we reacted adequately to the received information," said Alexander Lukashenko.

The President remarked that in the case of the flight Athens-Vilnius the signal about the bomb threat was received from abroad, from Switzerland. Moreover, the message came to the airports of Athens, Vilnius and Minsk simultaneously. The Belarusian side promptly communicated the information to the crew of the plane in accordance with international rules.

"At that time the aircraft crossed the border of Belarus and was in our airspace. We communicated this information to the pilots of the aircraft. Hamas, or not Hamas, it doesn't matter today. The crew had time to make a decision. We had 123 passengers from various countries and six crew members in the air. BelNPP is located in the vicinity of the flight zone. That's where this plane turned around. But what if suddenly...? Wouldn't Chernobyl be enough for us? And how would the U.S. react in such a situation, given their sad experience?"

The President views the actions of law enforcers in this situation as professional. However, the fakemen obviously did not count on the openness of the Belarusian authorities. All speculations on forcing the landing by MIGs, chekists on board and armed people have crashed down on the truth.





А. Lukashenko: Everyone will be held liable for thecrimes

The President reminded that he had long ago warned his opponents, including the fugitives, that everyone will answer for their crimes in accordance with the law.

The government's opponents are ready to see and use any event as a trigger to revive protests and unleash confrontation. Only those who will not succumb to such hybrid pressure can hold out. And it seems that Belarus has already developed immunity from shocks.





R. Golovchenko: Despite the forecasts from Western agencies, Belarusian economy has gained a good pace

The President infotrmed that the economy will be the main topic for the forthcoming talks with Vladimir Putin this Friday. As far as the economic situation in the country is concerned, it is better than it could be due to the crisis in the world. The foreign instigators did not succeed in undermining the businesses and the financial system. Now it has been decided to force a sanctions strike.

The situation and the country are under control All attempts to destabilize the situation from inside or from outside are in plain view. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry had loudly said its word the day before. It expelled Latvian diplomats as a forced reaction to the provocation of officials in Riga.

The abuse of the Belarusian flag caused a storm of indignation in our country,from parliamentarians to ordinary people.

"These are the moments that excite patriotism and devotion in us. We become the state people, the nation," stressed the head of state. At the same time Alexander Lukashenko noted: there is nothing good, for example, in the mutual departure of diplomats from the embassies of Belarus and Latvia.

The head of state noted the importance of active promotion of state symbols on a regular basis. It is important that one can buy these symbols at an affordable price.

The President has spoken out on many issues that are being discussed in the country. It is not only foreign policy, relations with partners, security and the unprecedented pressure that Belarus is facing. But also the reform of the Basic Law. Right now, the Constitutional Commission is in the middle of its work.