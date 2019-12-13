Poland completes construction of wall on border with Belarus

Poland has completed the construction of the fence on the border with Belarus. This was stated by Press Secretary of the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish intelligence Stanislav Zaryn, reports Sputnik.



Press Secretary also specifies that electronic movement sensors and surveillance cameras are currently being installed at the fence.



The fence structure of concrete and metal on the Polish-Belarusian border is a massive solid wall. The foundation is equipped with protection against digging. Every 5-6 meters, there are four-meter piles in the ground, filled with concrete; concrete slabs are dug in between them to a depth of about one meter. The above-ground part of the foundation is about half a meter. The metal spans are 5 meters high.



By the way, not so long ago, the construction of the fence on the border with Belarus was also completed by Lithuania. The barrier, consisting of a fence and wire, is installed on sections of a total length of 502 km.



A few days ago, the Latvian side declared about the beginning of building a fence on the border with Belarus. It is noted that the work is expected to be completed within a year and a half. The fence will be about 4 meters high and 174 kilometers long. Barbed wire will be stretched on top of it.



