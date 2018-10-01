Remains of 106 soldiers of Russian army reburied in Postavy

Unforgotten heroes. The remains of 106 soldiers of the Russian army during the First World War were reburied with military honors in Postavy. They were discovered in summer during search operations. It was possible to establish three surnames through the archive and personal notes hidden in the cartridges. The found personal belongings of the soldiers are represented in the exposition of the Postavy Regional Museum.

The events that took place in the Postavy region in March 1916 went down in history as the Naroch offensive operation. Members of the military reconstruction clubs managed to recreate the episode of the battle. The event took place at the site of the fortified German defensive line that has partly survived to the present day.