Outpatient clinic on wheels set up in Shchuch District to vaccinate residents of remote settlements

Belarus is ready to provide immunization to everybody. Both stationary vaccination units in outpatient clinics and mobile vaccination stations are operating. An outpatient clinic on wheels has been organized in Schuchin District to vaccinate rural residents against coronavirus. A schedule of visits to specific villages has been drawn up. Medics will come, even if the request is received from just one person. Such a bus has everything you need: an examination room, a treatment room, even the Internet is connected to the city clinic.