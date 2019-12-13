3.42 RUB
Receptions of citizens continue at Council of Ministers of Belarus
Receptions of citizens in the Council of Ministers continue. The meeting will be held by Minister of Information Vladimir Pertsov tomorrow.
A reception of citizens is planned at the Minister of Emergency Situations by Vadim Sinyavsky on August 20.
Vitaly Drozhzha will hold a reception at the Minister of Forestry on August 25.
The meeting will be held by Minister of Architecture and Construction Ruslan Parkhamovich on August 27.
Personal receptions are held in Minsk from 10 am.
