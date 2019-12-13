Council of Republic discusses preparations for XI Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

A solid foundation of partnership was laid at the Forum of Regions of the two countries. Now preparations are underway for the 11th event.

In 2024, the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia will be held in Vitebsk Region, and for the first time in three cities at once. Vitebsk, Polotsk and Novopolotsk will host the guests, expected to be more than 1,500 people. All sites for the forum should be ready by June 10. Today, the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming large-scale event.

Natalia Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

We have a huge amount of work to perform, because it is important to choose the theme of this forum. The work on signing contracts and preparing agreements to be signed within the framework of this forum is already in full swing. And local authorities: Vitebsk Regional Executive Committee, city authorities should do everything to make our cities look worthy, to clearly define the venues for the work of the forum.

In order to show in full the historical objects that are in the city of Polotsk and the city of Polotsk as the basis of our spirituality, as the Mecca of our statehood, where the history of Belarus began.