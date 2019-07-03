3.42 RUB
Festive mood created today on 80 interactive sites in Minsk
Festive events are traditionally held throughout the country.
In the capital, the festive mood was created today on 80 interactive sites of the city including the Victory Park, the Trinity Suburb, the Town Hall, the Botanical Garden.
The biggest open-air stage unfolded at the Palace of Sports.
Today it was possible to walk around Minsk of different eras. The 16th-17th centuries were recreated at the Town Hall. The site in the Upper City became a place of historical reconstruction. Club representatives taught the audience to fight with swords.
A festive non-stop marathon was held at the Palace of Sports. It started with a spectacular power extreme show. In the evening the soloists of the Turetsky Choir will conquer the audience by the power of voice.
