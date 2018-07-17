EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Students from China come to Technological University

Students from China have come to the Minsk Technological University for exchange of experience. 20 people will be practicing at the Faculty of Print Technologies for two weeks. Lectures will go beyond audiences. Excursions will be held in forest areas, publishing houses and museums.

Chinese students come to the Technological University for the second year in a row. The program includes practical classes at the university and at printing enterprises.

At the same time, the Shanghai Higher Polygraphic College accepts Belarusian students for studies as well. For two weeks they will have the opportunity to study printed technologies in China and then, perhaps, continue studying at the Shanghai College.

