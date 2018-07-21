3.42 RUB
Parade of fire rescue equipment to take place in Minsk today
This year, the fire service of Belarus marks its 165th anniversary. To celebrate the event, a parade of fire rescue equipment will take place in Minsk at 11 a.m. today. The parade will head down from the Belarusian State Circus to Victory Square. Rescuers will demonstrate fire uniform and gear of different decades, as well as the fire equipment – both rare items and new ones. In total, over 60 units of equipment will be showcased. Next, the event will continue with fireworks and water show in Gorky Park. Also, a special post stamp was issued yesterday to commemorate the anniversary.
Various contests and quizzes will be held for the youngest guests of the event. All children will receive special gifts for participation.
