Center for Technology and Innovation Support established at VMU

The Technology and Innovation Support Center was established at Vitebsk Medical University. It will become easier for students, teachers and young scientists to find information about scientific achievements. Access to databases and other free information resources in the field of intellectual property is open. The creation of such centers, according to experts, will help to protect and commercialize the scientific developments of Belarusians.

3 more such centers are planned to be opened in Belarusian universities this year. In the future, they will actively appear in cities with a population of more than 80 000 people.

