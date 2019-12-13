3.39 RUB
Cloud technologies in action discussed in Vitebsk
The seminar participants include representatives of state agencies, organizations and enterprises, as well as private companies. The project "State cСloud" has already united more than 500 different organizations. They talked about compliance with legislation in the field of information technology and discussed aspects of public procurement in IT.
Konstantin Bulatov, Head of the Department of the Investigation Committee of Belarus for Vitebsk Region:The IC implements electronic databases, from which we draw the information necessary for investigation of criminal cases. The Investigation Committee is now working to create an electronic case, to implement it in practical activities.
Oleg Sedelnik, General Director of Belarusian Cloud Technologies: All this has been created in order to reliably store the data of state information systems and commercial information systems. Private business also uses our services and hosts its systems.
The seminar will continue in the district centers in the north of the country. The project "National SMART-platform" will be presented to the participants. It helps to implement various projects and opens new opportunities for the region development.
