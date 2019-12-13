Sakura blossoms in Vitebsk botanical garden

Sakura blossoms in Vitebsk! You can admire its beauty in Masherov University Botanical Garden. The sakura will decorate the garden with its pink decoration for two weeks.

The history of the Botanical Garden of P. Masherov Vitebsk State University dates back to 1919. It holds the second place in the country after Minsk in terms of species diversity. The garden's collection includes trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants from 57 countries of the world.