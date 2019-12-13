3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sakura blossoms in Vitebsk botanical garden
Sakura blossoms in Vitebsk! You can admire its beauty in Masherov University Botanical Garden. The sakura will decorate the garden with its pink decoration for two weeks.
The history of the Botanical Garden of P. Masherov Vitebsk State University dates back to 1919. It holds the second place in the country after Minsk in terms of species diversity. The garden's collection includes trees, shrubs and herbaceous plants from 57 countries of the world.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All