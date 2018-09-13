Command post exercise completed in Armed Forces of Belarus

The military attaches of 15 states observed the active phase and highly appreciated the actions of our troops. The servicemen quickly orientated in a dynamic atmosphere. The maneuvers involved about 7,500 servicemen, 260 units of armored vehicles and about three dozens air equipment.

6 training ranges, as well as Brest, Grodno, Minsk and Mogilev regions were involved in the combat missions. From September 13 to 18, columns of equipment and units will return to places of permanent deployment. The military department asks the drivers to take this information into account and increase attention to the traffic situation.