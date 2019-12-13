PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
State Secretary of the Security Council Valery Vakulchik appointed authorized representative of President in Brest Region

Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak took the same position in Mogilev Region. The relevant decree was signed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

