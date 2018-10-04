Camel Gosha lives in village Granovka, Rechytsa District

An inhabitant of the Gomel region has an unusual pet - two-humped camel Gosha. The exotic animal traveled a few thousand kilometers by special transport to reach the Belarusian village. Gosha is now a resident of the village Granovka, Rechytsa District. He got used to the climate of the Polessie right away. He eats 40 kilograms of hay a day, likes to feast on beets, apples and bread.