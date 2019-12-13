Bethlehem Fire of Peace to arrive in Belarus

The symbol of Christmas, the Bethlehem Fire, will arrive in Belarus today. The lamp, lit at the Holy Sepulcher, will be delivered to Grodno Cathedral. After the festive service, everyone, regardless of denomination, will be able to light a candle from it and bring it home. Every year, the fire transfer event brings together many people in different countries around the world. The flame that symbolizes the birth of the Savior, as well as peace, hope and unity is kindled in the base of the Nativity of Christ in Bethlehem, and then transmitted through the scout relay to various countries in Europe and America.



