School in Vitebsk named after Hero of the Soviet Union Grigory Bogomazov

School No. 5 of Vitebsk has been named after Grigory Bogomazov, a Hero of the Soviet Union. He began his military career in the 16th Fighter Aviation Regiment of Air Defense at the airfield in Lyubertsy. During the Great Patriotic War he made more than 400 successful offensive missions, performed more than 60 air battles, in which he personally shot down 15 enemy planes and 4 more jointly with his colleagues.