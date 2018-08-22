Military-technical forum Army-2018 held in Moscow region Kubinka

An international military-technical forum Army-2018 is taking place in Kubinka suburb near Moscow. Our country is represented by a delegation headed by Defense Minister Andrei Ravkov. The head of the Belarusian military department visited Kalashnikov concern and met with representatives of the research and production corporation Uralvagonzavod. It should be noted that Belarusian tanks T-72-B3 were modernized at this enterprise. Also, an agreement was reached on further cooperation with the Almaz-Antei corporation, which supplied Belarus with a battery for surface-to-air missile system. Negotiations were also held with Irkut, Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport enterprises.