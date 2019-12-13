Volfovich holds meetings with Prime Minister of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security

Belarus and Vietnam continue to deepen cooperation in the field of security. The Belarusian delegation headed by the State Secretary of the Security Council is on a working visit to Hanoi. Alexander Volfovich has already held meetings with the Prime Minister of Vietnam, as well as with the Minister of Public Security. They exchanged views on international and regional security issues, discussed the confrontation with new challenges and threats, as well as cooperation in the political and economic spheres. As it was noted, during the recent period joint work in the field of security has become constructive, the level and content of mutual visits have increased. This is evidenced by the number of signed and implemented documents. Both sides are also unanimous in the opinion that today it is necessary to talk about peace in the international arena and it is necessary to resist hybrid influence on the countries.