3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Volgograd company helps Belarus get rid of tetrapack garbage
A thousand and a half kilometers between Minsk and Volgograd is not a distance for business.
Volma Construction Mixtures Company, a major player in the construction industry, is investing invests in Belarus
Investments and industrial cooperation is more interesting than mere trade, says Yuri Goncharov, chairman of the board of directors of Volma Corporation (Russia). The company has two major projects in Belarus.
We started with the only plaster factory in our country. They were pioneers. The annual production capacity of the plant is 30 million square meters of gypsum plasterboard, 500 thousand square meters of gypsum partition boards and 160 thousand tons of dry pack mortars.
Now a new application for an exclusive, and with the implementation of the technology of the Belarusian developers, which is much cheaper products compared to European counterparts. Our technology is somewhat similar, but it is our own. And this is an example of classic industrial cooperation.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All