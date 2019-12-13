Volgograd company helps Belarus get rid of tetrapack garbage

A thousand and a half kilometers between Minsk and Volgograd is not a distance for business.

Volma Construction Mixtures Company, a major player in the construction industry, is investing invests in Belarus

Investments and industrial cooperation is more interesting than mere trade, says Yuri Goncharov, chairman of the board of directors of Volma Corporation (Russia). The company has two major projects in Belarus.

We started with the only plaster factory in our country. They were pioneers. The annual production capacity of the plant is 30 million square meters of gypsum plasterboard, 500 thousand square meters of gypsum partition boards and 160 thousand tons of dry pack mortars.