3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Volunteers working in referendum election commissions launch flash mob #we are not afraid
On the eve of the popular vote, fugitive extremists, following the 2020 scenario, launched a campaign of bullying and hatred against the organizers of the referendum. They take the lists of members of the precinct commissions from past election campaigns, send out death threats and leaflets urging them to defect to the traitors. Volunteers working in the electoral commissions at the referendum launched a flash mob #we are not afraid.
