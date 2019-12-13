3.42 RUB
Armed Forces of Belarus to exchange experience with PMC "Wagner"
The training and combat alignment of the next set of units of the Russian Armed Forces from the regional grouping of troops is being finalized at the firing ranges of Belarus. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.
"Now the polygons of the Armed Forces of the country are preparing to receive the next shift to conduct joint training activities of servicemen of Belarus and Russia. The previous planned rotation of units from Russia and Belarus was held more than a month ago and successfully completed. Despite the scheduled exercises within the framework of combat training, in case of threats to the military security of the Union State, the units are always ready for immediate engagement to ensure safety and security," said the military department.
In addition, upon the arrival of representatives of PMC "Wagner" and their dispersal at the ranges for training and mutual exchange of experience, it is planned to pay special attention to their techniques and methods of combat operations which will be shared with the Armed Forces of Belarus.
