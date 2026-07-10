Iran is pursuing a sovereign policy. The White House doesn't like this. Political scientist Yuri Voskresensky discussed whether it's realistic to resolve the differences between the countries.

"Iran is pursuing a sovereign policy and will continue to do so. They defend independence, sovereignty, and the right to be called a people, as our Belarusian classic once said. And here, fundamental contradictions exist that prevent the parties from reaching peace, because the US wants to gain control of Iranian gas, Iranian oil, and the Iranian Strait. It's effectively Iranian, because under international law, these waters belong to Iran and Oman at the narrowest point of the Strait of Hormuz. And until these contradictions are resolved, there will be no peace. And how can they be resolved? Either Iran renounces its sovereignty, or American politicians and the agency responsible for foreign policy, the US State Department, abandon their exorbitant demands," Voskresensky has noted.