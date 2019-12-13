3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
WHO: The European region has the highest alcohol-related death rate in the world
The European region has the highest rate of death from alcohol - 53 cases per 100 thousand people, as well as the world's highest level of disorders associated with the use of hot drinks - 11%. This is stated in a new report of the World Health Organization. Alcohol causes the greatest harm to the population in Eastern European countries, where strong alcohol is more likely to be consumed. And most often die from the consequences in Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Vladimir Pozniak, head of the WHO Department of Alcohol, Drugs and Addictive Behavior:
There is no risk-free level of alcohol consumption, although biological, social and contextual factors play a role in shaping individual risk. Well, there are a few countries in the European region that rank higher on the overall list.
Europeans also lead the world when it comes to occasional alcohol consumption - they drink an average of 9.2 liters per capita, compared to 5.5 liters globally. Among the ten countries with the highest alcohol consumption per capita, 7 are members of the European Union.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All