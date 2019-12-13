WHO: The European region has the highest alcohol-related death rate in the world

The European region has the highest rate of death from alcohol - 53 cases per 100 thousand people, as well as the world's highest level of disorders associated with the use of hot drinks - 11%. This is stated in a new report of the World Health Organization. Alcohol causes the greatest harm to the population in Eastern European countries, where strong alcohol is more likely to be consumed. And most often die from the consequences in Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Vladimir Pozniak, head of the WHO Department of Alcohol, Drugs and Addictive Behavior:

There is no risk-free level of alcohol consumption, although biological, social and contextual factors play a role in shaping individual risk. Well, there are a few countries in the European region that rank higher on the overall list.