World Bee Day invites to celebrate Botanical Garden in Minsk

The Central Botanical Garden of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus invites to celebrate the World Bee Day, writes BELTA.

The holiday dedicated to the winged toilers will be held near the exposition greenhouse today from 10.00 to 19.00. The guests will be taught to understand beekeeping products, use them to their advantage and get pleasure from it.

"Experienced beekeepers will tell what awaits man if there are no bees in the world, how to stay active at the age of 90 and how useful honeybees are on home plots. Children and adults will take part in quizzes, contests and competitions. Bright and memorable holiday will make performances of soloists and creative groups", - noted in the Botanical Garden.

Special prizes will be awarded to girls and boys in bee costumes. There will be master classes "bee under the microscope" and on making candles from wax. And in the demonstration hive it will be possible to observe the bee family. A special action "Honey instead of sugar" will be held for children.

A pleasant surprise will be an excursion to the Botanical Garden apiary from 15:00 to 16:00.

The lecture and educational part of the event will be held from 11:00 to 15:00. You can get advice from leading beekeepers of the republic. Also in the program - summing up and presentation of diplomas and awards to the winners of the IV Republican contest of beekeeping photography named after M.M. Kholodinsky.