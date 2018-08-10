3.42 RUB
Agreement on visa-free regime between Belarus and China comes into force
The agreement on visa-free regime between Belarus and China has entered into force today. Belarusians will be able to stay in China without a visa for up to 30 days in one trip, but not more than 90 days a year. The same rule applies to the Chinese. The possibility of visa-free entry has already been used by the first tourists from China. Today they were met at the National Airport Minsk. They were given flowers and a certificate of one of the hotels.
Visa-free regime concerns private and tourist trips, as well as business trips. However, a visa is required if educational or professional activities are planned.
