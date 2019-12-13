Entrance Campaign - 2021

Almost 55 000 freshmen are planning to apply to the universities of our country. They have begun accepting documents. So, it's planned to recruit 660 people for the budget form in the Belarusian Medical University this year. They will also increase the enrollment for the medical and preventive medicine faculties. Some specialties at BSUIR were also resumed: "Quantum information systems", "Info communication technologies" and "Radioelectronic systems". In general, applicants can write two applications at once both for paid education and for the budget form.



Entrance exams will start on July 27. Enrollment for the budget form will end on August 5, and for the paid form of education on August 11. Applicants are expected in fifty higher education institutions.

