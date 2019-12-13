Admission campaign 2021: Progress, innovations, and emphases for this year

The first days of summer for most people are associated with warmth and relaxation, but for some people it is an important stage in life. Tomorrow, there will be graduation parties all over the country, and then young people will fight for vacancies in local universities. We pay special attention to education. As well as education, to instill love for their native land, the place where they were born and grew up, is a separate task even now. It is more relevant than ever.



Belarus is on the threshold of the admission campaign. It should be held at the highest level. This was discussed today at a meeting of the specialized state commission. This year there are a number of innovations. So, the terms of issuing passes for the CT to applicants have been extended until June 15. The deadline for acceptance of documents from applicants to universities for agricultural specialties has been extended by two days. In addition, many processes have been digitalized.



As for the numbers, this year it is planned to admit about 55 thousand people to higher education institutions. Half of them will be financed from the budget. Control numbers have been increased for medical and pedagogical specialties, as well as in the field of architecture and construction.



Nearly 40 thousand people are going to be enrolled in vocational schools for secondary education.



The documents acceptance to the universities on the state-financed form of education will take place from July 20 to 26. Admission to the main set will be held until August 5, for fee-based training, until August 11. For applicants in the creative specialties, the enrollment deadline isextended until August 6. But enrollment in colleges will end on August 18.



