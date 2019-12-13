Paratrooper exercises held in Brest Region

The maneuvers took place at four training ranges at once. As part of the exercise, soldiers of the 38th detached brigade practiced episodes of liberation of sites seized by the enemy, and made a 200 km march.



The exercise culminated in landing of servicemen from IL-76 aircraft. It was the first time that such a maneuver took place in night conditions, and from two transport planes at once. The leadership of the Armed Forces was satisfied with the maneuvers conducted.



In an exclusive interview to the Television News Agency, the Commander of the Special Operations Forces noted that the maneuvers were purely defensive in nature. Any speculations about the fact that they took place partly near the western borders are inappropriate. But the message is clear: the Belarusian military, if necessary, are ready to respond to any aggression from the outside.



