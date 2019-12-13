PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Graduate from Zhodino becomes winner of international scientific conference on physics

Graduate from Zhodino, Yaroslav Yakubovsky, outperformed a thousand competitors and won the prize at the international scientific conference on physics. It was held in St. Petersburg in an online format. A schoolboy has been studying the effects of strong electric discharges on the liquid surface for several years.

